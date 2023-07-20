Donald Trump to headline GOP gala in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former president Donald Trump will be back in South Carolina in August.

The South Carolina GOP named Trump as the keynote speaker for their 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala.

The gala, which is the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history, will be held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Aug. 5.

Other GOP leaders attending the gala include Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham.

