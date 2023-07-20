First Alert Weather Days for severe weather, extreme heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Days remain Thursday for severe storm potential and extreme heat on Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Dangerous heat, feeling like 100-104 Friday

Drier, cooler and less stormy weekend

We are watching a complex of thunderstorms moving through Tennessee Thursday morning. These storms are making a run at the mountains but the question is how far into our area do they get before falling apart. This, along with the amount of cloud cover, plays a big role in how the rest of the day plays out. More morning storms and clouds, the lower the potential for severe weather in the afternoon. However, it’s important to note, the morning storms could be strong to severe as well. The models continue to struggle with the timing and track of the storms for Thursday. But current thinking is we see a complex of thunderstorms arrive in the mountains around 1 PM and race into the Upstate around 3 PM, jetting out of our area and into the Midlands by around 5 PM.

Here’s the bottom line: any storms that develop late tonight through Thursday, regardless of time of day, have the potential to be severe. Damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible in addition to torrential rain and frequent lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware, and be ready to head for cover when storms approach!

Friday now looks like the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digits in the Upstate. Keep in mind, a round of morning storms would bust this temperature forecast so there is still plenty of uncertainty. A cold front does move through the area on Friday night bringing another round of storms, although as of right now, severe potential is low.

Regardless of whether we see heat advisories or not, Friday is hot and humid. Make sure you stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat, try to stay in the AC between noon and 6 PM when temperatures are the hottest and if you are outside, wear light color, light-weight, loose fitting clothing. Be sure to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. And don’t forget about your pets, the elderly friends, family and neighbors and infants all of which are impacted more harshly by the heat.

A few spotty showers could linger into the early hours of Saturday as the cold front exits the area. Behind the cold front, we trend drier, cooler and less humid for the weekend. Highs drop into the 80s area wide and the humidity falls to more comfortable levels. We can’t completely rule out a pop-up storm in the afternoon but overall, the weekend looks drier and sunny.

