Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four tickets sold in South Carolina narrowly missed hitting the $1.08 billion jackpot.

The tickets, which matched 4 white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, are worth $50,000.

They were sold at the following locations:

Circle K store #5135 on Forest Drive in Columbia (2)

Cokers on Augusta Road in Piedmont

Circle K #2723221 on 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing are: 7 - 10 - 11 - 13 - 24 Powerball: 24

A ticket sold in California hit the billion-dollar jackpot.

