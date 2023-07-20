Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four tickets sold in South Carolina narrowly missed hitting the $1.08 billion jackpot.
The tickets, which matched 4 white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, are worth $50,000.
They were sold at the following locations:
- Circle K store #5135 on Forest Drive in Columbia (2)
- Cokers on Augusta Road in Piedmont
- Circle K #2723221 on 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing are: 7 - 10 - 11 - 13 - 24 Powerball: 24
A ticket sold in California hit the billion-dollar jackpot.
