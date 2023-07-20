Greenville Co. man facing charges for alleged child sexual abuse material

Kelly Clark
Kelly Clark(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Greenville County man was recently charged for alleged child sexual abuse material.

Officials said 49-year-old Kelly Clark or Greer was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.

According to officials, investigators began investigating after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Clark. Officials stated that after investigating, they discovered that Clark allegedly had files of child sexual abuse material.

Clark was taken into custody on July 18, 2023. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Sanitago learns to right a bike
Children with learning differences master riding a bike in one week
Sanitago learns to right a bike
iCan Bike camp helps children with learning differences learn to ride a bike
Jamie Root
Officers locate for missing Greer woman safe
Author talks about fantasy book on mental health