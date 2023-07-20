Greenville Co. man facing charges for alleged child sexual abuse material

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a Greenville County man was recently charged for alleged child sexual abuse material.

Officials said 49-year-old Kelly Clark or Greer was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.

According to officials, investigators began investigating after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Clark. Officials stated that after investigating, they discovered that Clark allegedly had files of child sexual abuse material.

Clark was taken into custody on July 18, 2023. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.