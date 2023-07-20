Greenville Homeless Alliance celebrating 5 years with new mural project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Five years ago, several upstate homeless and housing organizations combined to form the Greenville Homeless Alliance. The goal was to work together and find solutions for the growing issues in the county. That mission continues as they reflect and adapt to new challenges. Wednesday, the GHA held a stakeholder meeting with local government leaders, community leaders and advocates, all under the roof of Triune Mercy Center.

“We believe Greenville County has way more resources than anywhere in the state,” said Greenville Homeless Alliance Director Susan McLarty.

This alliance brings many of these resources together.

“And what we’re celebrating is a new way of working as a very connected community with an intentional focus on ending homelessness,” said McLarty.

GHA tackles challenges related to homelessness. Their efforts will soon be showcased in a new mural at Triune Mercy Center. The 47-foot-tall mural will bring awareness to the issues of homelessness in Greenville while also depicting the faces of 8 people who’ve endured the challenges firsthand.

“When you pull back and look at each story, it’s all these interconnected like threads of a larger, you know, quilt if you might say that really show how no one organization, no one person, no one government entity alone can ever really end even one experience of homelessness,” said McLarty.

Stories like Christopher’s—whose undiagnosed schizophrenia led to him living under a bridge in downtown Greenville. Mental health services, shelters and transitional housing helped him get back on his feet.

While the mural comes to life, the groups continue to work on solutions. Including a new online resource guide that matches a person’s needs with resources available for them. They’re also looking at ways to bridge the affordable housing deficit. Right now, more people are in need of housing assistance—than the housing available.

“About 80 [people] per month across 13 counties of the upstate and only about six housing opportunities open up each month,” McLarty explained.

You can help the artist, Nick Burns, AKA Ninja Picasso, paint the mural this Saturday from 9AM to 1 PM. The GHA is hosting a block party at Triune Mercy Center to create an opportunity for the community to interact with and get to know some of the men and women who utilize services provided by Triune Mercy Center. It also offers those same men and women an event that is joyful and welcoming and invites the entire community to participate in starting a mural that, upon completion, gives us hope that homelessness is solvable when we connect as a community.

Location: Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford St, Greenville, SC 29609.

