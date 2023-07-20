Leukemia survivor creates, sells all-natural bug spray

Brennan Simkins
Brennan Simkins(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2015, the story of a 13-year-old leukemia survivor from North Augusta made national news and even had an appearance on the Today Show.

Now, Brennan Simkins is 21 years old, and a healthy and happy college student.

His story of recovery is truly remarkable after four bone marrow transplants. Now he is a successful business owner.

Simkins is used to proving people wrong.

“If I listened to people who tell me can’t do something, I really wouldn’t be here having this conversation with you,” he told us.

14 years ago, not many would’ve believed Brennan would one day run his own business.

MORE | Teen catches ‘extremely rare’ catfish in Upstate lake

His doctors didn’t think he would live to see 2023.

“They diagnosed him with AML, which is a particularly hard form of leukemia to cure,” said Brennan’s mom, Tara Simkins.

She says it was very tough watching her son go through a bone marrow treatment, just to have the leukemia come back.

“He relapsed, and that’s when the doctors told us there were no curative options for him,” she said.

He kept getting treatments, and the cancer kept coming back. It took four treatments over 18 months, but Brennan never stopped believing.

“The fact that Brennan is alive and here today is remarkable. It’s an absolute miracle,” said Tara.

Brennan beat the odds, and now 14 years later, he’s a college student with his own business.

MORE | Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives new body armor

“There was a fly flying around the room, and for some odd reason my brain started wandering about what natural remedies repel mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and such,” said Brennan.

He got to work and came up with a mix of natural oils and water.

Brennan found it worked and started labeling and selling his “All Natural BS,” which stands for bug spray, or “Brennan Simkins.”

“Kind of weird to think about how it’s kind of gone from something that was just an idea to something where people actually like it,” he said.

Brennan knows from experience, if you believe, anything could happen.

“He’s an example of what is possible,” his mom said.

Brennan says eight local businesses sell his bug spray: Surrey Center Pharmacy, Rivers and Glenn, ACE Hardware in Daniel Village, Bedford’s Greenhouses, Art on Broad, The Canal Authority Gift Shop, The River Club, and the Phinizy Swamp Gift Shop.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S....
Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number
Zion Watson, 1, died after choking on his first day at daycare.
Mother sues after baby’s death on first day at Greenville daycare
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson football dismisses linebacker

Latest News

Food Truck Friday: Big Fuss Fresh Food
FOX Carolina ice cream party
Nikki Adkins
LIVE: Search underway for Upstate woman who went missing while kayaking
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent walks you through setting up an emergency kit for...
How to create an emergency kit to prepare for severe weather
Preparing an emergency kit for severe weather