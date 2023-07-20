Leukemia survivor creates, sells all-natural bug spray

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2015, the story of a 13-year-old leukemia survivor from North Augusta made national news and even had an appearance on the Today Show.

Now, Brennan Simkins is 21 years old, and a healthy and happy college student.

His story of recovery is truly remarkable after four bone marrow transplants. Now he is a successful business owner.

Simkins is used to proving people wrong.

“If I listened to people who tell me can’t do something, I really wouldn’t be here having this conversation with you,” he told us.

14 years ago, not many would’ve believed Brennan would one day run his own business.

His doctors didn’t think he would live to see 2023.

“They diagnosed him with AML, which is a particularly hard form of leukemia to cure,” said Brennan’s mom, Tara Simkins.

She says it was very tough watching her son go through a bone marrow treatment, just to have the leukemia come back.

“He relapsed, and that’s when the doctors told us there were no curative options for him,” she said.

He kept getting treatments, and the cancer kept coming back. It took four treatments over 18 months, but Brennan never stopped believing.

“The fact that Brennan is alive and here today is remarkable. It’s an absolute miracle,” said Tara.

Brennan beat the odds, and now 14 years later, he’s a college student with his own business.

“There was a fly flying around the room, and for some odd reason my brain started wandering about what natural remedies repel mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and such,” said Brennan.

He got to work and came up with a mix of natural oils and water.

Brennan found it worked and started labeling and selling his “All Natural BS,” which stands for bug spray, or “Brennan Simkins.”

“Kind of weird to think about how it’s kind of gone from something that was just an idea to something where people actually like it,” he said.

Brennan knows from experience, if you believe, anything could happen.

“He’s an example of what is possible,” his mom said.

Brennan says eight local businesses sell his bug spray: Surrey Center Pharmacy, Rivers and Glenn, ACE Hardware in Daniel Village, Bedford’s Greenhouses, Art on Broad, The Canal Authority Gift Shop, The River Club, and the Phinizy Swamp Gift Shop.

