LIVE: Crash on I-85 North causing backup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash on I-85 North is impacting traffic on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the left lane is closed on I-85 near Exit 54 for Pelham Road. Traffic is backed up on northbound lanes to mile marker 50.

There is also heavy congestion for several miles on the southbound side of the interstate in Greenville.

Firefighters and EMS are on scene of the crash.

