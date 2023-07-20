Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta man was charged last week after he allegedly infected another person by not disclosing his HIV status, and police now believe he may have infected others.

Doctors first diagnosed Denise Broadie of Conyers with breast cancer in 2017. She went into remission shortly after, but in 2019 it came back, attacking her lungs.

“The decline was so rapid,” said Karen Young, one of Denise Broadie’s three daughters.

After years of off-and-on hospital extended stays and chemotherapy, the cancer had cleared once again but Denise Broadie remained sick. Broadie would eventually move to a different hospital to see new doctors who ran new tests, ultimately diagnosing the 65-year-old with AIDS.

“They end up calling us, telling us that she’s not going to beat this,” Young said. “You need to take her off the ventilator and she’s not going to make it because she has HIV. She has AIDS.”

Denise Broadie’s death certificate shows she died on April 2, 2022, from pneumonia and respiratory failure “due to Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.”

“She was in full blown AIDS after having untreated, undiagnosed HIV for at least five years,” Young said, describing doctors’ explanations of her blood work. Denise Broadie’s daughters said they were stunned at the news because, throughout the years, they were so focused on treating the cancer, neither they nor their mom had reason to believe she was suffering from a sexually transmitted illness.

Police believe Denise Broadie’s husband since 2014, Cleveland Broadie, 61, gave her the virus and did not disclose his HIV-positive status. He was arrested July 10. Investigators allege Broadie knew of his status and had been taking medication since 2006. (NOTE: Cleveland Broadie is not related to Denise Broadie’s daughters.)

“Broadie did endanger the bodily safety of another person Denise Broadie by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that his act or omission of not telling … resulted in her death,” Cleveland Broadie’s charging documents said, adding, “such disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would have exercised in the situation.”

Cleveland Broadie’s bond hearing was held July 11 in the Rockdale County Magistrate Court, with Denise Broadie’s family in attendance.

“Based on the likelihood — the warrant does indicate that your reckless — alleged reckless conduct resulted in the death of your wife, the victim Denise Broadie – so in the likelihood that this will probably escalate to a felony murder charge, I am going to deny bond, finding you a risk of flight,” Chief Magistrate Judge Phinia Atten said.

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was untreated AIDS instead. (WANF)

As Cleveland Broadie’s hearing wrapped up on that charge, prosecutors soon filed a second, alleging he had unprotected sex with another victim this year and did not disclose his status.

“I do not think my mother was the first and I do not think she will be the last,” Young said.

If Broadie is convicted of the charges of Reckless Conduct HIV-Infected Person, he would face up to five years on each count. Previously, the penalty was 10 years for an HIV-positive individual who did not disclose his or her status.

Advocacy groups like Georgia Equality worked to change the law during the 2021-22 Georgia General Assembly through Senate Bill 164. The nonprofit argues the new law was not intended for cases like Broadie’s, who police claim knew his status and had criminal intent.

“So the particular instance in which someone would be arrested and charged with HIV transmission without disclosure was very, very rare,” said Chauncey McGlathery, Georgia Equality’s HIV policy manager and a former prosecutor.

McGlathery said HIV most often spreads because people do not know their status.

Georgia ranks second in the country for the rate of HIV diagnoses, according to the latest HIV surveillance summary from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

According to the Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton is the nation’s sixth highest for new HIV diagnoses.

Pointing to improved science and medication, McGlathery said people are not dying from HIV and AIDS. This is not a “death sentence,” especially in 2023, he said.

It did not have to be a death sentence for Denise Broadie either, her family said.

“If [Cleveland Broadie] would have just gave her that one courtesy, just to tell her to test herself for it and that could’ve been it and she got treatment for it,” Young said. “It’s almost like God kept her alive so we could know what was really killing her.”

