Mother sues after baby’s death on first day at Greenville daycare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The mother of an infant who died after choking on his first day at daycare has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the business.

Zion Watson was found unresponsive at Bumblebee Daycare on Rocky Creek Road in July 2021. The 1-year-old boy died after being rushed to the hospital.

Zion Watson, 1, died after choking on his first day at daycare. (Provided by family)

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled Watson’s death accidental, saying he choked on food. Zion’s family said they were told he choked on Goldfish crackers.

“He was my everything,” said Zion’s mother, Shadavia Rosemond in a press conference after his death. “He was my everything. I loved that child, y’all. I loved him. A piece of me is gone.”

The lawsuit claims the daycare was negligent, failing to provide adequate training and staffing for employees.

FOX Carolina reached out to Bumblebee Daycare for comment on the lawsuit but has not yet received a response.

