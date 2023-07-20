Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from...
Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC police review possible connection between accused NY serial killer, missing woman
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion