SC police review possible connection between accused NY serial killer, missing woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police said investigators are reviewing information to see if there’s a correlation between a girl’s disappearance and a suspected New York serial killer with ties to South Carolina.

Rex Heuermann was arrested several days ago for his alleged involvement in three murders and a suspected fourth in the Long Island, N.Y. area over the past 13 years. They’re widely known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

The investigation into these murders reached down to Chester, S.C. Investigators say the suspect as well as his brother own several properties off Rippling Brook Drive just outside of downtown.

In 2014, then-18-year-old Aaliyah Bell went missing from a Rock Hill, S.C. home just two days before Thanksgiving.

Aaliyah Bell was 18 when she went missing Nov. 25, 2014, after leaving her uncle’s Rock Hill home. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Rock Hill police said so far there is no indication that leads investigators to identify Heuermann as a suspect in Bell’s disappearance. The investigation continues and authorities said they will follow up on all tips and leads.

Bell was leaving her uncle’s home on Chestnut Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2014. She never made it back to the Confederate Avenue house where she was living with her godmother.

There were possible sightings of Bell at hotels or apartment complexes in Columbia, S.C., as well as Charlotte. All the women thought to be her were located.

The Gilgo Beach murders rattled the Long Island suburb for more than a decade as the bodies of four women were found. Detectives in New York located suspected killer Heuerman, as well as a reported 200 guns he had not only in his home but found during the search of storage facilities in New York.

In S.C., the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was asked by the Gilgo Beach task force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County.

On Tuesday, a wrapped vehicle on the back of a tow truck was acknowledged by officials who addressed the media, but there was not a lot of information given about it.

