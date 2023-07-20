Suspects accused of buying lottery tickets with fake money in Greenville

Suspects accused of using fake money
Suspects accused of using fake money(Greenwood Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for suspects who allegedly used fake money to buy lottery tickets in May.

Officers said the suspects reportedly bought the tickets from the QT gas station at 1012 Woodruff Road on May 10.

According to officers, the cashier identified the fake currency soon after the suspects left.

Officers stated that they are currently working to identify the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Meadors III
Upstate doctor drowns after electrical shock at Lake Hartwell
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week

Latest News

Generic police lights
Suspects accused of stealing EBT funds from assisted living home residents
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
FOX Carolina Investigates: Greenville Housing Authority audits
FOX Carolina Investigates: Greenville Housing Authority audits
FOX Carolina Investigates: Greenville Housing Authority audits
FOX Carolina Investigates: Greenville Housing Authority audits