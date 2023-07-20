Suspects accused of buying lottery tickets with fake money in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for suspects who allegedly used fake money to buy lottery tickets in May.

Officers said the suspects reportedly bought the tickets from the QT gas station at 1012 Woodruff Road on May 10.

According to officers, the cashier identified the fake currency soon after the suspects left.

Officers stated that they are currently working to identify the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

