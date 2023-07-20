Teen airlifted to hospital after Gaffney shooting

Shooting in Gaffney
Shooting in Gaffney(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a teenager early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to Limestone Court Apartments where a 14-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right clavicle. He was airlifted to the Greenville Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said three juveniles were in the living room of the apartment at the time of the shooting. Two adults were in another room. Officers are still investigating how the shooting occurred.

“We will release more details when they become available,” said Major Brian Blanton. “At this time, we ask for prayers for the juvenile victim and his family and friends.”

