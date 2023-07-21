Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

