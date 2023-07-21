Bryce Young, Panthers agree to terms on rookie contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have secured their quarterback of the future.

Top overall draft pick Bryce Young agreed to terms with the team on Friday ahead of training camp opening next week in Spartanburg, per a statement from the team.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $41.22 million and also includes a $27 million signing bonus. Terms of the contract were not officially disclosed by the Panthers.

The #Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to terms on his 4-year fully guaranteed $41.22M contract that includes nearly $27M in a signing bonus that he gets up front. He’ll sign soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

The Panthers selected Young out of Alabama with the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft after trading wide receiver DJ Moore and other picks to the Chicago Bears.

Young was also handed first-team reps during OTAs in June.

