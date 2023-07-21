Bryce Young, Panthers agree to terms on rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice,...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have secured their quarterback of the future.

Top overall draft pick Bryce Young agreed to terms with the team on Friday ahead of training camp opening next week in Spartanburg, per a statement from the team.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $41.22 million and also includes a $27 million signing bonus. Terms of the contract were not officially disclosed by the Panthers.

The Panthers selected Young out of Alabama with the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft after trading wide receiver DJ Moore and other picks to the Chicago Bears.

Young was also handed first-team reps during OTAs in June.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Zion Watson, 1, died after choking on his first day at daycare.
Mother sues after baby’s death on first day at Greenville daycare
The grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S....
Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson football dismisses linebacker