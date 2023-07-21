Clemson Athletics announces expansion to basketball operations facilities

Clemson basketball facilities rendering
Clemson basketball facilities rendering(Clemson Athletics)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that the Clemson University Board of Trustees and the Finance and Facilities Committee recently approved phase one of a plan to improve Swann Pavilion and Littlejohn Coliseum.

Officials said the plan will include renovating over 51,000 square feet of existing team spaces and adding 30,000 square feet of new construction. They added that the project would cost around $40 million and benefit the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“We are thankful to be able to begin the process of continued commitments to our basketball programs,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Strong basketball programs are key to an elite intercollegiate athletic department, which greatly impacts the student experience. We are thankful to the Brown Family for their generous support, which will allow us to continue the progress of bringing our basketball facilities among the top in the country.”

According to officials, each program would have its own practice gym, updated offices, team areas, and improved performance spaces following the project’s completion.

“This is a great step forward for our program,” said Head Women’s Basketball Coach Amanda Butler. “Clemson continues to invest in basketball, and we’re excited for what these improvements mean for the demands of our program and winning at a high level. We’re thankful to our donors and fans who have made this possible, and all the work that has gone into the process so far.”

Littlejohn Coliseum last had renovations in May 2015, when Clemson Athletics added the Swann Pavilion and Burton Gallery. Officials stated that the original building opened in 1968.

“What a great day for Clemson Basketball,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Brownell. “In 2013, when we first took steps to renovate Littlejohn Coliseum, Joe and Bobbi Swann aided in the advancement of both programs with the construction of the Swann Pavilion. This new project, spearheaded by Jim and Candace Brown, will continue to give us some of the best facilities in the ACC and the country, while enabling us to consistently provide our student-athletes with a first-class experience. I want to thank the Browns for their considerable generosity and strong support of our program.”

