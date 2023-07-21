Convicted Upstate killer among 9 inmates indicted in unemployment scheme

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate serving life in prison for killing an Upstate man in 2015 was indicted along with a dozen other suspects after investigators say they conspired in a $5 million fraud scheme.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) named nine inmates and six people who are their friends or relatives charged in the 51-count indictment. The group allegedly worked together in 2020 to apply for COVID-19 unemployment benefits, using inmate social security numbers and birth dates. They also submitted unemployment claims to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Investigators said some inmates would exchange their personal information for part of the money. Some inmates had no idea their information was being used to apply for benefits.

The inmates who were indicted used different extortion schemes to get personal information from people outside the prison system as well, according to officials. Using contraband cellphones and posing as younger men or women, the DOJ says they lured victims into sending them nude or compromising photos. When they got the photos, the inmates are accused of posing as law enforcement and extorting the victims into sending money or their social security card and driver’s license.

The scheme cost the government approximately $4,996,673.00, according to the DOJ.

The following people are charged:

JASON CASH (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Jason Andrew Cash, an SCDC inmate, faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Cash was convicted of killing Carey Mauldin inside his Spartanburg County home in 2015 during a violent armed robbery. The victim’s girlfriend was also bound with tape and shot, but she survived after getting help. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

STEPHENO ALSTON (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Stepheno Lemain Alston, an SCDC inmate, faces seven counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was convicted of trafficking cocaine in Spartanburg County.

REGINALD WHITE JR. (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Reginald Raynard White, Jr., an SCDC inmate, faces twenty counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Christopher Ford, an SCDC inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Marvin Lee Trotter, an SCDC inmate, faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Dawn Hall, of Kansas City, MO, faces ten counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Benika Kershaw, Chester, SC, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

ALBERT CAVE JR. (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Albert J. Cave, Jr., an SCDC inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

JAMES GRIFFIN (SC Dept. of Corrections)

James Griffin, an SCDC inmate, faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

JOHN MACE (SC Dept. of Corrections)

John Travis Mace, an SCDC inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

RONALD HARVEY (SC Dept. of Corrections)

Ronald Gene Harvey, an SCDC inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Bridgette Cash, of Landrum, SC, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Latasha Alston, of St. Helena Island, SC, faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Lori Robinson, of Monroe Township, NJ, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Jessica Howell, of Southport, NC, faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

If convicted, each suspect could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each wire fraud count.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.