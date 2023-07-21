Deputies: Teens broke into Upstate dealership, ran from police in stolen car

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two teenagers are facing charges and a third is hospitalized after a burglary at a car dealership early Friday morning.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jacorrion Montgomery and other teenage suspects were trying to steal key fobs at Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge on Highway 123 around 3:15 a.m.

A private security guard reportedly confronted the teens and while trying to escape, Montgomery fell and was able to be detained. He was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center after being treated for a hand injury.

Other suspects left the scene in stolen vehicles, deputies said.

Two teens in a 2023 Dodge Charger stolen out of Darlington County led Seneca Police on a chase. A 17-year-old was taken into custody. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Montgomery and the 17-year-old suspect are second-degree burglary and petit larceny. The 17-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

All of the teens are from Charlotte, investigators said.

Easley police recovered another vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Charger stolen from Charlotte, in a parking lot on South Pendleton Street in connection with the case.

Deputies have not identified the other suspects in the case at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.

