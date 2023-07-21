‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars to stop in Upstate

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Liberty announced that two ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars are coming to the Upstate in the fall.

According to the city, Tom Wopat, “Luke Duke” and Byron Cherry, “Coy Duke”, will make an appearance in Liberty on October 21.

This is all the information released at this time.

Stay tuned for more details.

