Former Clemson player named to Canadian team ahead of World Cup

Kailen Sheridan
Kailen Sheridan(Clemson Athletics)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson athletics announced that former Tiger Kailen Sheridan was recently named to the Canadian National Team’s roster before the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

During her career at Clemson, Sheridan was a two-time All-ACC selection who made 229 saves throughout 76 games. In her final season at Clemson, she was named to the NSCAA All-American Third Team and named First Team All-ACC.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Canada, Sheridan won an Olympic Gold Medal with Team Canada in 2021. Officials said this will be her second World Cup appearance.

Canada’s first game is against Nigeria at 10:30 p.m. on July 20.

