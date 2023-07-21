Former Upstate youth pastor faces over 90 charges for alleged sex crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warrants show that a former Upstate youth pastor is now facing over 90 charges for alleged sex crimes in multiple counties.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the youth pastor, 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield, admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower on Saturday, May 27. Following this confession, deputies from Greenwood County and Greenville County began the situation and later filed additional charges against him.

On July 21, 2023, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Mayfield is currently facing 43 counts of sexual exploitation of a Mminor 1st degree and 41 counts of voyeurism. In Greenwood County, he is facing six counts of voyeurism and five counts of exploitation of a Minor.

First Baptist Gowensville confirmed that Mayfield was employed as a student pastor. However, he was fired from the church on the day of his arrest. Mayfield is accused of filming girls in the shower at the church and a bridal party using the church changing rooms to get ready for a wedding.

Deputies are still investigating this case. We will update this story as we learn more.

