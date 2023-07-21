Funding for Spartanburg baseball stadium passes first reading with County Council

This is the location of the future stadium for the Minor League Baseball team located next to...
This is the location of the future stadium for the Minor League Baseball team located next to AC Hotel in downtown Spartanburg.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County announced Spartanburg County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance amendment Monday night regarding funding for a baseball stadium coming to the City of Spartanburg.

Officials said the ordinance amended is regarding the Local Accommodations Tax.

According to officials, the ordinance currently states that the funding from the tax goes to the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and other tourist-related activities. Under the new amendment, baseball would fall into the tourist-related activities category.

If passed, 1/3 of the tax would go to the auditorium, and 2/3 would go to tourist-related activities. They added that this would amount to about $1 million per year.

The amendment still needs to pass a second and third reading before it becomes official. We will update this story as we learn more.

