Greenville men convicted, sentenced for 2017 murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that two Greenville men were convicted this week for a 2017 robbery that left one person dead.

Officials said 31-year-old Raymond Martinez, Jr. and 29-year-old Robert Lee Belcher III were convicted of murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, possession of weapon during violent crime, criminal conspiracy and petit larceny.

According to officials, the incident happened on December 31, 2017, when Martinez and Belcher worked with two other people to rob the victim, Jermaine Bruster, at Rasor Court Apartments in Greenville. During the robbery, Martinez and Belcher shot Bruster and stole a wristwatch and around $81 in loose change.

Jermaine Bruster (Viewer submission)

Officials added that the two other suspects involved pled guilty to their charges.

Martinez and Belcher were sentenced to 45 years in prison following the trial.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.