Murder charge filed after man fatally beaten with metal bat

Anton Arnold
Anton Arnold(Anderson Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man is now charged with murder after deputies said a victim who was beaten with a metal baseball bat died at the hospital.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Greenville Memorial Hospital on July 13 after John McCall was admitted with multiple blunt force blows to the head and face.

Investigators said they learned Anton Arnold committed the assault at a home on Propes Drive in Piedmont.

He was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. When McCall passed away from his injuries, detectives upgraded the charge against Arnold to murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Arnold admitted to the homicide after being advised of his Miranda rights.

He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Anderson County Detention Center.

