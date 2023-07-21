NC man accused of setting car on fire facing charges

Levi Dillon Harris
Levi Dillon Harris(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of setting a car on fire has been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 26, deputies were called to a home on Greasy Creek Road for attempted vehicle larceny and property damage. A victim on scene said an unknown suspect had moved one of their cars from where it was parked and set it on fire.

Deputies said they arrested 27-year-old Levi Dillon Harris in connection to the fire and charged him with felonious burning personal property and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.

Harris was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

