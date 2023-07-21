North Carolina DMV to add kiosks at grocery stores

North Carolina residents may have shorter wait times through DMV kiosks and they're at a location where people go every day.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Most people don’t like the long lines at the DMV, however, drivers in North Carolina may have shorter wait times coming soon.

With fewer employees and appointments available 90 days out, North Carolina leaders are trying to make it easier for residents by launching DMV kiosks at grocery stores.

These DMV kiosks would give people 24/7 access to services.

N.C. DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says the addition of the kiosks is their next effort to lower wait times.

Goodwin says they hope to have the kiosks up and running fall of 2023.

