Spartanburg man sentenced for sexually abusing minor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor in the Mayo area.

Officials said 35-year-old Cody Hudson was tried and convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and one count of incest. They added that he was found not guilty of other charges he was facing.

According to officials, Hudson sexually assaulted the victim multiple times from February 2017 to March 2019. Officials stated that they began investigating after the victim’s mother found concerning emails between Hudson and the victim.

Following the trial, Hudson was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Assistant Solicitors Wendy Hallford and Spenser Smith released a joint statement saying, “Spartanburg is a better place due to the work of the justice system and all involved in this case.” Hallford commended the joint effort by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Children’s Advocacy Center in this case and noted she is “incredibly proud of the minor victim for facing her abuser in court.”

