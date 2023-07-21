Spartanburg man sentenced for sexually abusing minor

Cody Hudson
Cody Hudson(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for repeatedly sexually abusing a minor in the Mayo area.

Officials said 35-year-old Cody Hudson was tried and convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and one count of incest. They added that he was found not guilty of other charges he was facing.

According to officials, Hudson sexually assaulted the victim multiple times from February 2017 to March 2019. Officials stated that they began investigating after the victim’s mother found concerning emails between Hudson and the victim.

Following the trial, Hudson was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Assistant Solicitors Wendy Hallford and Spenser Smith released a joint statement saying, “Spartanburg is a better place due to the work of the justice system and all involved in this case.” Hallford commended the joint effort by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Children’s Advocacy Center in this case and noted she is “incredibly proud of the minor victim for facing her abuser in court.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Zion Watson, 1, died after choking on his first day at daycare.
Mother sues after baby’s death on first day at Greenville daycare
The grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S....
Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson football dismisses linebacker

Latest News

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor faces over 90 charges for alleged sex crimes
Anton Arnold
Murder charge filed after man fatally beaten with metal bat
Missing Anderson woman found safe
Missing Anderson woman found safe