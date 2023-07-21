Storm chances Friday night, cooler and less humid weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are canceling the First Alert Weather Day for Friday with lower temperatures and less humidity in the forecast. Look for a typically hot summer day with cooler weather on the way for the weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday helps temperatures to climb into the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid 80s to the low 90s which is typical for late July. Heat index forecast now looks to stay just south of the triple digits with a few spots getting to around 99 during the hottest part of the afternoon. But it’s nothing out of the ordinary which is why we are pulling back the First Alert for the day.

Much of the day sees mostly sunny skies, with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Across the far western Upstate and into northeast Georgia a complex of storms tracking close to the area could bring damaging winds, although some of the guidance show the storms staying west of our area.

A weak cold front sweeps through the area on Friday night, setting us up for a much more comfortable weekend. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday morning as the front exits the area to the southeast. But overall the focus for the weekend is the cooler weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday take a slight dip back toward the low to mid 80s across the mountains and upper 80s in the Upstate. Even better is the fact that humidity levels drop, as dew points fall back to the low and mid 60s. That’s still into slightly muggy territory, but it feels much better overall. Skies run mostly sunny all weekend long, with just a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperatures build slightly into next week, with highs levelling back into the upper 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate. Humidity levels look like they will remain manageable, and barring a slightly higher chance for isolated thunderstorms on Monday, most of the week looks sunny with just a small pop-up storm chance each day.

