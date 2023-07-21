Upstate man tried to solicit minor for sex, investigators say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from the Upstate is facing more charges after officials said he tried to solicitor a minor for sex.

Robert Noah Rose Jr. of Iva was taken into custody by police in Beaufort on July 18. He was already in custody in another jurisdiction for child sex crimes from December.

A spokesperson said Rose unknowingly was communicating with law enforcement officers when trying to solicit minors.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said the case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

He is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

According to a background check from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Rose also has pending charges for first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of dissemination of obscene material and three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

