Upstate woman goes missing while kayaking, deputies say

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for woman who went missing while kayaking.

According to deputies, Nikki Adkins was last seen on Clearwater Shores in Fair Play,

The sheriff’s office said she was borrowing a red kayak with green lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

