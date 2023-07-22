Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after a fight on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, officials were called to Dean Springs Road and Dean Springs Circle at around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, it appears that the victim was involved in an apparent fight with another individual and was shot during the altercation.

The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Jonlee Chad Ricks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.