26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after a shooting at a party Saturday morning.

The coroner said they were called to South Towers Street near Hampton Street at around 3 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officials said the victim was attending a large party when they were involved in an altercation that lead to the victim being shot multiple times.

The victim was treated on scene by EMS Personnel and then taken to the hospital, but passed away in the emergency room at around 3:35 a.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Derrick Lamar Wiley, Sr.

The coroner has ruled the death as a homicide and it is under investigation.

