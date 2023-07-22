Back-to-school giveway events happening in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With students heading back to school as early as next week some Upstate groups and nonprofits are making sure students are prepared with supplies.
Below are a list of back-to-school giveway events happening in the Upstate.
ANDERSON
- Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central is holding a Back-to-School party on Wednesday July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include haircuts, school supplies and more.
- Waycross Baptist Church in Pelzer is holding a Back-to-School Blessing Day on Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer free backpacks full of school supplies, new shoes, clothing and more.
- Anderson School District Two announced that a Back-to-School giveaway is happening at two locations on Friday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held at First Baptist Church in Belton and Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path.
- Homeland Park Baptist Church is holding a Community Back-to-School supplies giveaway on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The event will offer items from the school district’s supplies list.
GREENVILLE
- United Way is holding a School Tools Day on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Staunton Bridge Community Center. The event will offer free school supplies such as binders, notebooks, bookbags and more.
- Woodruff Road Christian Church is holding a Back-to-School picnic + backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Morningside Baptist Church is holding a Back-to-School Splash on July 29 and August 10.
- Carolina Family Services is holding its 7th annual Back-to-School Giveaway on Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will offer 800 free book bags filled with school supplies for local students entering K-8th grades.
SPARTANBURG
- The Bethlehem Center is holding its 5th annual Back-to-School bookbag and supplies giveway on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Temple Church is holding a Back-to-School Bash on Wednesday, August 3, starting at 5;15 p.m.
UNION
- The Union County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. Officials said students must be present to received a backpack.
Anyone willing to donate school supplies can take items to the nearest Ingles location.
