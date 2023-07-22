GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With students heading back to school as early as next week some Upstate groups and nonprofits are making sure students are prepared with supplies.

Below are a list of back-to-school giveway events happening in the Upstate.

ANDERSON

Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central is holding a Back-to-School party on Wednesday July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include haircuts, school supplies and more.

Waycross Baptist Church in Pelzer is holding a Back-to-School Blessing Day on Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer free backpacks full of school supplies, new shoes, clothing and more.

Anderson School District Two announced that a Back-to-School giveaway is happening at two locations on Friday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held at First Baptist Church in Belton and Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path.

Homeland Park Baptist Church is holding a Community Back-to-School supplies giveaway on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The event will offer items from the school district's supplies list.

GREENVILLE

SPARTANBURG

UNION

The Union County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. Officials said students must be present to received a backpack.

Anyone willing to donate school supplies can take items to the nearest Ingles location.

