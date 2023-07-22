Back-to-school giveway events happening in the Upstate

generic school
generic school(Pixabay / MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With students heading back to school as early as next week some Upstate groups and nonprofits are making sure students are prepared with supplies.

Below are a list of back-to-school giveway events happening in the Upstate.

ANDERSON

  • Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central is holding a Back-to-School party on Wednesday July 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include haircuts, school supplies and more.
  • Waycross Baptist Church in Pelzer is holding a Back-to-School Blessing Day on Sunday, July 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer free backpacks full of school supplies, new shoes, clothing and more.
  • Anderson School District Two announced that a Back-to-School giveaway is happening at two locations on Friday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held at First Baptist Church in Belton and Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path.
  • Homeland Park Baptist Church is holding a Community Back-to-School supplies giveaway on Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The event will offer items from the school district’s supplies list.

GREENVILLE

SPARTANBURG

UNION

  • The Union County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. Officials said students must be present to received a backpack.

Anyone willing to donate school supplies can take items to the nearest Ingles location.

DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES: FOX Carolina School Supply Jam is back!

BACK TO SCHOOL DATES: Back-to-school dates for Upstate districts

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say correctional officer Kevin Howard came to his shift with drugs on him.
SCDC: Correctional officer caught hiding contraband in food
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars to stop in Upstate
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars to stop in Upstate
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Upstate woman found safe after getting lost while kayaking
Anton Arnold
Murder charge filed after man fatally beaten with metal bat
Raymond Martinez and Robert Belcher III
Greenville men convicted, sentenced for 2017 murder

Latest News

Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Chris Christie holds town hall in Columbia
Highway 9 growth impacts Spartanburg County