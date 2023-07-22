Clemson fans meet-and-greet freshmen at NIL event

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Twenty-six Clemson freshman football players helped build their fan bases and their finances during Saturday’s meet-and-greet at Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

Dozens of Clemson fans paid $25 to meet and get autographs from the newest Tigers while the freshman fulfilled part of their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with Dear Old Clemson, which put on the event.

“It’s great, I really appreciate Dear Old Clemson for helping us do this. It’s exciting,” four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina from Birmingham, AL said. “We were all excited to wake up early and get over here. It’s great to meet the fans. Nobody’s watched us play yet, so we want to be able to meet people here and build relationships.”

The players not only built those relationships with the fans at the event, but also continued to grow closer as an incoming class.

“We’re tight knit, that’s probably the way I’d describe it. As soon as we started committing we had a little group chat,” five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Alabaster, AL said. “I’d say it’s been two years to a year running now. So we’ve had long-lasting relationships through recruiting and this group has just gelled really well.”

Dear Old Clemson Co-Founder Robert MacRae said all 26 scholarship freshman are being paid the same amount for appearances like this one although he wouldn’t say how much.

He also said for the second year in a row every one of the newcomers has an NIL deal before they even start fall camp.

This year’s class has guys from as far west as Texas, as far south as Florida and as far north as Maine.

It also has three guys from South Carolina including three-star Greenville wide receiver Tyler Brown.

“I’m putting on for my city man. I’ve got people behind me supporting me left and right, family and friends,” Brown said just one season after helping Greenville High School to the Class AAAA state semifinals. “I’ve got so many people counting on me. Not just to prove them right but to prove to myself of my abilities and what I’m capable of.”

Joining Brown in representing South Carolina is Misun Kelley, a three-star athlete from Central, and Jarvis Green, a three-star running back from Irmo.

“It’s a bigger change you know. Clemson is a really small town, but it’s a really great town,” Green said. “College is a little bit different, it’s a little bit faster and I’m still trying to catch up with the pace and really just sit here and let it marinate and then be all in with Clemson.”

Of course the guys from South Carolina understand everything that comes with Clemson and the surrounding area, but it’s been a bit of a cultural adjustment for Markus Dixon, a three-star tight end from Philadelphia, PA.

“A lot of people ask me about cheesesteaks down here being a Philly staple,” Dixon said about his new home 700 miles south of where he grew up. “Different food, different food. Like for example the Smokin’ Pig (restaurant). I’m enjoying the southern food and open fields.”

While speaking with FOX Carolina, Dixon was overcome with laughter because two of his fellow freshmen were mimicking Philadelphia dance moves.

“Haha, look. They’ve got Philly dances going on,” Dixon said while explaining that players sharing their differences has brought them closer. “Coming here and everybody from different backgrounds coming together as one. That’s what makes it more exciting. And we’re all open to different things, that’s what’s very important.”

The young Tigers are keeping things light for now just six weeks before game one at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4th.

