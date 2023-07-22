Deputies investigating after kitten reportedly left near Greenville Co. road

Kitten found in Greenville Co.
Kitten found in Greenville Co.(Viewer submission)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a kitten was allegedly left on the side of a Greenville County Road earlier this week.

The incident began when a resident living on Rison Road saw someone come by and dump trash at a nearby section of New Easley Highway. The resident said he went to pick up the trash, where he found a live kitten inside one of the boxes thrown away.

The person said he reported the situation to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and found someone to take in the kitten.

In 2022, a dog was left along the same road in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Several new developments planned for Highway 9, residents concerned about traffic
