Former Transylvania Co. deputy convicted after deploying K-9 onto suspect

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a former Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently convicted for releasing a K-9 on a suspect being handcuffed.

Officials said Joshua Jones was found guilty of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

According to officials, the incident began on February 21, 2021, when law enforcement agencies were searching for Dominique Fore, a suspect wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Officials stated Fore led deputies on a high-speed chase from Pisgah Forest to Asheville, where deputies disabled his vehicle, and Fore surrendered.

Officials said while officers were putting Fore into handcuffs, Jones ran up to the group and moved the arresting officers out of the way, where he deployed his K-9 onto Fore’s neck, left shoulder and arm.

Jones was sentenced to a suspected 30-day sentence, 12 months of supervised probation and 2 hours of community service.

Following the trial, the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement.

