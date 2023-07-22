Scattered Sunday storms before heat builds next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re still keeping an eye out for storms, but the more comfortable weekend weather continues.

First Alert Headlines

Storm potential inches a little higher for some on Sunday

Heat and humidity remain in check for now

Gradually heating up again next week

An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible this evening thanks to some leftover energy behind Friday’s cold front. Outside of that, expect partly cloudy skies and generally comfortable conditions as temperatures gradually cool through the 70s this evening.

Showers and storms will wrap up by midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies behind for the remainder of the night. Some patchy fog will be possible, particularly across the mountains where winds will be turning calm. Expect comfortably cool lows in the low to mid 60s for most.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Sunday will be a continuation of the more comfortable weather that kicked off the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies still expected. An impulse of energy settling over the mountains however, will lead to a greater likelihood of scattered thunderstorms there during the afternoon and evening. Storms will be more isolated across the Upstate and into northeastern Georgia, but still a possibility all the same. Highs will climb to the middle and upper 80s.

Regional Forecast, Sunday (WHNS)

Moving into next week, a generally quiet weather pattern takes hold. Mostly sunny skies will be the norm Monday through Friday, with isolated storm chances being kept to a minimum. In fact, Tuesday and Wednesday stand a chance of being completely storm-free thanks to a pocket of high pressure settling over the area. Heat will gradually build with highs inching back toward the low and mid 90s upstate while mountain highs shift from the mid to upper 80s. The saving grace will be continued lower levels of humidity, so the heat should be more manageable overall.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Humidity Forecast, Upstate (WHNS)

