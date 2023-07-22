Several new developments planned for Highway 9, residents concerned about traffic

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Realtors are calling it a development boom! Highway 9 in Boiling Springs has seen major growth over the last 10 years with no signs of slowing down.

“You know as a kid, the only real growth and development was on the East side of Spartanburg and the West side,” said Andy Hayes, the Vice President of Spencer Hines Properties.

Now Spartanburg’s growth is happening on the highways. Spencer Hines Properties agents have been busy making deals on Highway 9.

“10 years ago I would have thought you know it’s got to come to an end on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs, and then five years ago I would have said the same thing and we’re still saying that now but it’s phenomenal what continues to happen,” he said.

Highway 9 has a lot of empty land, selling for as high as $1 million dollars an acre. But developers are buying and change is coming fast.

“There will be other new projects that start next week, I mean it’s that active up there,” said Hayes.

Spencer Hines has already sold land for a car wash, Culvers, a BBQ restaurant, retail strip, coffee shop and family entertainment center with bowling and an arcade. Also a large Target development, behind the store will be more than 100 apartments and a townhome community. These projects are just half of the recent deals.

On Facebook we asked for your thoughts. Through more than 100 comments from Boiling Springs residents, many were excited and asking for more. Others have concerns, some comments saying---

“We do not need anymore apartments or housing. We are full!”

“Too many accidents..too many people..too much growth.”

“I feel that the infrastructure is not prepared”

If voters approve the next penny tax in November, Highway 9 is listed for corridor road improvements, but that could be years down the line.

“I think it’s a double-edged sword. People are excited about having it but they’re also going to have to deal with additional traffic that comes along with that,” said Hayes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.