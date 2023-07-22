Two charged following alleged armed robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently taken into custody following an alleged armed robbery in Asheville on July 21.

Officers said they responded to Ascot Point Circle in south Asheville at 10:54 a.m. after someone reported the incident. When they arrived at the scene and found the victim, who said he had gotten away from two armed robbers.

Officers stated that their investigation revealed that the incident began outside the victim’s home when two men approached him, forced him into a vehicle, and held him at gunpoint to get money.

According to officers, the victim eventually escaped and gave officers a description of the suspects. After searching the area, officers found two suspects and took them into custody.

One of the suspects, Jahad Craig, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to officers, the other suspect was a juvenile and wasn’t identified.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

