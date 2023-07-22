Two charged following alleged armed robbery in Asheville

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently taken into custody following an alleged armed robbery in Asheville on July 21.

Officers said they responded to Ascot Point Circle in south Asheville at 10:54 a.m. after someone reported the incident. When they arrived at the scene and found the victim, who said he had gotten away from two armed robbers.

Officers stated that their investigation revealed that the incident began outside the victim’s home when two men approached him, forced him into a vehicle, and held him at gunpoint to get money.

According to officers, the victim eventually escaped and gave officers a description of the suspects. After searching the area, officers found two suspects and took them into custody.

One of the suspects, Jahad Craig, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to officers, the other suspect was a juvenile and wasn’t identified.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Battery at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves fans can buy piece of team directly this week
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Officials say correctional officer Kevin Howard came to his shift with drugs on him.
SCDC: Correctional officer caught hiding contraband in food
Zion Watson, 1, died after choking on his first day at daycare.
Mother sues after baby’s death on first day at Greenville daycare
The grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S....
Four Powerball tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number

Latest News

handcuffs jail
Former Transylvania Co. deputy convicted after deploying K-9 onto suspect
Local Anderson County artist works to help others
Alzheimer's association holds international conference
SC EMS Association discusses grant to expand EMS education