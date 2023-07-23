AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Warner Robins

Ta'yonni Johnson and Calvin Williams Johnson
Ta'yonni Johnson and Calvin Williams Johnson(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl out of Warner Robins.

The GBI says Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Calvin is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The GBI says Ta’yonni and Calvin were heading east in a 2003 Silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia tag CSX5096.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or the Warner Police Department at 229-886-0317.

