Mother Emanuel breaks ground on Emanuel 9 Memorial

Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as...
Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.

The memorial honors the nine victims and five survivors of the racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

The shooting claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, who was also a state senator; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Ethel Lance, 70; the Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49; Tywanza Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; the Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45; Myra Thompson, 59; and Susie Jackson, 87.

The forthcoming memorial will feature a courtyard with two fellowship benches facing each other. At the center of the courtyard, a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel Nine will be featured.

Phase II of the memorial will include a survivors’ garden, with access by a pathway from the courtyard. It will be surrounded by six stone benches, symbolizing the five survivors as well as the church.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says
Officials say correctional officer Kevin Howard came to his shift with drugs on him.
SCDC: Correctional officer caught hiding contraband in food
Raymond Martinez and Robert Belcher III
Greenville men convicted, sentenced for 2017 murder
Several new developments planned for Highway 9, residents concerned about traffic
Several new developments planned for Highway 9, residents concerned about traffic

Latest News

26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Christmas ornaments in July at Christine's Hallmark Shop
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Anderson County deputies find missing man