Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigate ultralight aircraft crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), deputies are investigating the crash of an ultralight aircraft near the Newberry County Airport.

Newberry County 911 received a call concerning an aircraft crash at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Several Newberry County Emergency Services units and EMS responded to the scene.

Deputies said first responders found the aircraft alongside Airport Road when they arrived.

According to investigators, the aircraft had a pilot and one passenger onboard.

NCSO said the passenger was hurt and was taken to a trauma center while the pilot had no injuries that required transport.

A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft did not gain enough altitude to clear power lines and the pilot put the aircraft down to avoid hitting them.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

