‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family is grieving after their 7-year-old lost her battle to cancer on Saturday night.

Riley Faith was diagnosed with adrenal cancer when she was only four.

After multiple clinical trials, chemo therapy and various medicines the cancer continued to spread.

It was in her lungs and covered one side of her liver and her family said she was in a lot of pain.

The family announced on Facebook Sunday, July 23, that Riley was no longer hurting:

Riley Faith is out of pain. Riley is in heaven with Jesus. She passed away at home last night. She was surrounded by family. We miss her so much, and our hearts are broken. Forever Seven and Forever in our Hearts We love you Riley May 6, 2016 - July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.