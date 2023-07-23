Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found dead after a house fire Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, a call came in at around 12:42 a.m. in reference to the scene on Gardenia Court.
The coroner said they were notified after firefighters discovered the victim.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Tessa Danielle Blais.
The coroner said the victim passed away from smoke inhalation and no foul play appears to be indicated.
