60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some powerful storms that packed impressive lightning and heavy rain late last night have now subsided, but they’ve left a mess at Charlotte’s airport.

Overnight, droves of passengers became stranded at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Already on Monday morning, 65 cancellations have been reported, according to FlightAware. Additionally, more than 35 other flights have been delayed.

Video shows loads of people waiting around at airport gates for hours. Some were seen under blankets, electing to camp out inside after being forced to spend the night.

Passengers arriving in Charlotte also had issues leaving the airport, as lines at the rideshare pickup forced travelers into even further delays.

Following a request for information, American Airlines said severe thunderstorms on Sunday caused two separate ground stops at Charlotte-Douglas. During that time, planes were unable to take off or land.

