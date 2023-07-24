63-year-old man sentenced on child sexual abuse material charges

Matthew Arotin
Matthew Arotin(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said a Pickens man was sentenced to 10 years after law enforcement found more than 1000 inappropriate photos and videos of children on devices.

Officials said evidence presented in court showed that deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip that child sexual abuse material was uploaded to a Google account.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the account came back to an IP address associated with 63-year-old Matthew Leon Arotin.

Later, Pickens County deputies obtained a search warrant for his home and learned that he was a registered sex offender based on prior convictions.

When deputies confronted Arotin, he admitted he had various electronic devices and deputies would find inappropriate photos of children on them, officials said.

According to the DOJ, once the devices were seized and forensically analyzed, 1,334 still images and 135 videos of child pornography were found with 14 of the images and six of the videos featuring sexual abuse of an infant or toddler.

Arotin pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

