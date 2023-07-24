Annual golf tournament renamed to honor fallen deputy Aldridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual golf tournament has a new name and a renewed mission to honor the memory of a fallen Spartanburg County deputy.

Every year, Cops for a Cure, a nonprofit, holds a golf tournament. This year, the nonprofit chose to permanently change the name of the tournament to include Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Deputy Aldridge was shot while responding to a domestic call on June 21, 2022. He was taken to the hospital where he sadly passed away.

Deputy Aldridge had been with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Proceeds from last year’s tournament went to Deputy Aldridge’s pregnant wife and family.

Cops for a Cure will also start a scholarship fund in Deputy Aldridge’s memory to help children of first responders to go to college.

