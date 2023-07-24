Annual golf tournament renamed to honor fallen deputy Aldridge

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual golf tournament has a new name and a renewed mission to honor the memory of a fallen Spartanburg County deputy.

Every year, Cops for a Cure, a nonprofit, holds a golf tournament. This year, the nonprofit chose to permanently change the name of the tournament to include Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Deputy Aldridge was shot while responding to a domestic call on June 21, 2022. He was taken to the hospital where he sadly passed away.

Deputy Aldridge had been with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Proceeds from last year’s tournament went to Deputy Aldridge’s pregnant wife and family.

Cops for a Cure will also start a scholarship fund in Deputy Aldridge’s memory to help children of first responders to go to college.

MORE NEW:S SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says

Latest News

Austin Aldridge Memorial tournament
Austin Aldridge Memorial tournament
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Stacey Eugene Lail
NC man charged after quarter-pound of fentanyl found, deputies say
Clemson football freshman meet-and-greet
Clemson football freshman meet-and-greet