CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior

A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California woman’s car falls victim to a bear-jacking.

Over the weekend, a four-legged, furry creature got into a woman’s vehicle and pretty much shredded the interior to bits.

“There’s my car with a bear inside of it. So fun,” Alejandra Hernandez said.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn.

“And you always hear about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you! Ha,” she said.

It happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

“This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now. Oh my gosh,” said Hernandez, a wedding content creator.

She was in Tahoe for a bachelorette party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

“I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door, was just watching it completely annihilate my car,” Hernandez said.

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free.

As for the inside of Hernandez’s car, it was left barely recognizable, the bear leaving its bite marks and some other marks.

“Oh yeah, she’s just cleaning out the poop in my car ... the bear poop ... job well done,” Hernandez said. “My car smells atrocious. It is so bad.”

Despite the drama, Hernandez said she was able to drive her vehicle away.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says

Latest News

A man's cellphone gives rescuers his exact location after his car plummeted nearly 400 feet off...
Cellphone helped rescuers find man who was 400 feet down cliff
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier