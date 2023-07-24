Deputies need help finding missing woman last seen at motel in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman who was last seen on July 16.

Deputies said 32-year-old Hannah Abel was last seen around noon at the Sands Motel located at 1410 Poinsett Highway.

Abel is described as five foot three and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Abel might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

