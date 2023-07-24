Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

Tyler Ashby
Tyler Ashby(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since July 13.

Deputies said 25-year-old Tyler Ashby left his home in the Candler area wearing black sweatpants and a shirt. On July 13, he contacted his family and was supposed to return home the next day but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Ashby’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday
Quiet week ahead, temperatures on the rise

Latest News

Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.
Hazmat, multiple crews called to fire at chemical plant in Spartanburg Co
Earthquake
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
Matthew Arotin
63-year-old man sentenced on child sexual abuse material charges
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning