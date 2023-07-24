Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since July 13.

Deputies said 25-year-old Tyler Ashby left his home in the Candler area wearing black sweatpants and a shirt. On July 13, he contacted his family and was supposed to return home the next day but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Ashby’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 828-250-6670.

